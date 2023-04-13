Share:

Acting British High Commissioner Andrew Dalgleish praised the measures being undertaken by the incumbent government for economic stability and offered "all possible help" in mitigating the country's socioeconomic crisis.

Mr Dalgleish called on Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Wednesday and discussed the current macroeconomic situation of the world as well as Pakistan.

The minister briefed him on the progress in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and apprised him of the overall economic outlook of the country.

Senator Dar also briefed the envoy on pragmatic policies and programmes of the government being undertaken to generate revenue and bring economic stability and growth to the country.

The British envoy commended the measures being undertaken by the present government and offered "all possible help" in mitigating the socioeconomic crisis.

Finance Minister Dar appreciated Mr Dalgleish for his cooperation and support.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance Tariq Bajwa, special secretary of finance, and other senior officers from the Finance Division also attended the meeting.

Pakistan has been facing economic turmoil for the last several months, which has been exacerbated by a worsening foreign exchange reserves situation, a spiraling rupee and record inflation. The government has been in talks with the IMF for the release of an economic bailout to avoid the threat of default.