Share:

ISLAMABAD - Amid reports of differences, Chief Justice of Paki­stan Umar Ata Bandial held a meeting with Senior Puisne Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

A private TV channel quoting officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, stated that the meeting between the two senior judges of the country was held in a cordial environment and the two discussed matters related to the Supreme Court. Sources said that the two discussed the is­sue of the dates written on the verdicts while Jus­tice Isa’s presence at the golden jubilee celebra­tions of the Constitution at the National Assembly also came under discussion.

The sidelining of Justice Isa from important cases has been noticed by many observers and analysts who are of the view that it has divided the Supreme Court. Furthermore, the rift between the two judges also came out in the open when a judgement of Justice Isa about suo motu was dis­regarded by the CJP.