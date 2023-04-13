Headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial larger bench comprises Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A Malik, Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed
n Petitioners argue ‘Parliament has no powers to pass such an act to curtail powers of Supreme Court’.
ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial Wednesday constituted an eight-member bench to hear various petitions against the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 on Thursday (today).
The bench is headed by the Chief Justice while other members include Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A Malik, Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed.
Senior journalists Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain and Sami Ullah Abraham, and advocates Raja Amer Khan, Malik Amir Abdullah and Muhammad Shafay Munir had filed petitions before the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution to set aside the Bill 2023.
The petitioners prayed to the apex court to declare the ‘impugned’ bill as ultra vires and unconstitutional and of no legal effect. The joint sitting of Parliament on April 10 had passed the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023, with amendments days after President Dr Arif Alvi returned the bill seeking to curtail the chief justice of Pakistan’s powers to initiate suo motu and constitute benches amid protest by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senators.
The petitioners contended the bill seeks to interfere in and then regulate the discharge of constitutional functions by the office of the CJP in exercise of assumption of jurisdiction and then judicial power of suo motu. A process of appeal has been provided, to slowdown, frustrate and delay the holding of the provincial general elections. The entire objective thereof is to regulate suo motu proceedings and its orders.
They said it is now a settled law that suo motu jurisdiction, the assumption and exercise of judicial power by the apex court, is to be invoked and set in motion only by the Chief Justice. This issue stands decided in an elaborate judgement reported as PLD 2022 SC 306. The very initiation of the impugned action, endorsement by the cabinet, placement of thereof and approval by the Parliament is a pure and simple mala fide action. It is a fraud on the Constitution.
They argued that the impugned amendments were made in order to achieve the government’s target which was to provide undue advantages to Mr Nawaz Sharif as well as to sabotage and derail the fully announced and scheduled election process in two provinces of the country.
The petitioners said that the respondents have not acted fairly, reasonably or justly, hence, the matter at hand is subject to intervention by this Court whilst exercising its jurisdiction as the respondents are primarily responsible for ensuring the complete compliance of provisions of the constitution.
They added that the office of the respondents, whilst acting in the garb of administrative and policy matter immunity, is required to act faithfully in the best interest of the public and exchequer, they added.
They submitted that the Constitution had made it clear that the “independence of the judiciary” should be fully secured and the “Parliament has no powers to pass such an act to curtail the powers of [the] Supreme Court or its chief justice or the judges”. It maintained that the president had “highlighted the aspects” that required reconsideration, but the Parliament failed to reconsider the same and passed the bill beyond its powers.
The petitions said that Article 191 of the Constitution stated that “subject to the Constitution and law, the Supreme Court may make rules regulating the practice and procedure of the court”. The powers to make SC rules were “expressly entrusted” to the court itself and not to the Parliament, it added.
They noted that according to the Fourth Schedule given under Article 70(4) of the Federal Legislative List’s item No55, the petition maintained that the Parliament only possessed powers in relation to the enlargement of the jurisdiction of the apex court, but not to curtail its powers.
According to the petitions, the SC while exercising powers under Article 191 of the Constitution, has already framed rules regulating its procedure and practice, and “Order X1 of Supreme Court Rules 1980 provides Constitution of Benches, and this power lies with the” CJP and these powers could not be curtailed through an act of the Parliament being beyond its jurisdiction and areas of enactment.
‘FUNDS FOR GENERAL ELECTIONS IN THE PUNJAB’
The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday issued notices to Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Secretary Ministry of Finance and Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) for not providing funds to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the general elections in the Punjab.
The apex court also issued notices to the next senior most official of the Bank, the next most senior official of the Finance Ministry, Secretary and Director General (Law) of the Commission. They were directed to appear in person before the Court (in Chambers) on Friday (April 14) at 11:00 a.m.
The SBP governor and the official were asked to bring with them the record and details of all monies whatsoever of the federation/federal government lying with or under the control, custody or management of the Bank under any law, rule, practice or agreement, including in particular (but without limitation) (i) in terms of the Federal Government Receipt and Payment Rules, 2021 (with specific reference to Rules 3 and 4 thereof) framed under the Public Finance Management Act, 2019 and/or (ii) Section 21 of the State Bank of Pakistan Act, 1956.
The secretary finance and the next most senior official were asked to bring with them all the relevant record and shall place before the Court a detailed report as to why the order of the Court made in para 5 of Const. P. 5/2023 has not been complied with, as stated by the Commission. The ECP Secretary and DG-Law to bring with them full record pertaining to the general elections to the Punjab and KPK Assemblies. The ECP a day ago (Tuesday) in a sealed envelope, filed a report in the SC’s Registrar’s Office regarding the funds. The Commission report states; “No funds have at all been released and provided to it as required by the order of the Court.”
Assistant Registrar (Civil-II) Noor Mustafa Shah issued the statement. It said the failure of the federal government to comply with the order of the Court is prima facie disobedience. The consequences that can flow from such prima facie defiance of the Court are well settled and known. Every person who embarks upon, encourages or instigates disobedience or defiance of the Court can be held.
“The result of the present prima facie disobedience is that yet again, the holding of general elections in a timely manner as mandated by the Constitution may be put in jeopardy. The question of the provision of funds for such a vital constitutional purpose is something that requires immediate attention which takes priority over proceeding against those who may have committed contempt of the Court,” said the statement.
A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and comprised Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar on April 4 had fixed May 14 as the polling day for the Punjab election, and asked the Commission to file a report in the Court by 11.04.2023 stating whether the said funds have been provided and received and if so, whether in full or in part.
In its order the bench said; “The federal government shall forthwith and in any case by 10.04.2023 release and provide to the Commission funds i.e. Rs21 Billion for the general elections to the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies.
The Commission was directed to file a report in the Court by 11.04.2023 stating whether the said funds have been provided and received and if so, whether in full or in part. The report shall be placed before the members of the Bench for consideration in Chambers.
The Supreme Court order said: “If the funds have not been provided or there is a shortfall, as the case may be, the Court may make such orders and give such directions as are deemed appropriate to such person or authority as necessary in this regard.”
The government has so far not issued the funds for polls and instead referred the matter of election funds to the Parliament. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar introduced the “Charged Sums for General Elections (Provincial Assemblies of the Punjab and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)” Bill 2023 in both the houses of parliament.
The bill is aimed at carving a legal way for the release of Rs21 billion funds for holding elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Dar introduced the piece of legislation as ‘money bill’, which gives the voting right on it to the National Assembly and a maximum 14-day time to the Senate to give the recommendations on the bill.
The SC order said: “If the funds have not been provided or there is a shortfall, as the case may be, the court may make such orders and give such directions as are deemed appropriate to such person or authority as necessary in this regard.”