Pakistan is vulnerable and most affected by the adverse impacts of climate change. The study examines the impact of climate change on Pakistan during the year 2022, resulting in unprecedented heatwaves and drought in summers followed by abnormal rains and floods during the monsoon season.

Sea levels are rising, the Arctic is melting, coral reefs are dying, oceans are acidifying, and forests are burning. We can solve the climate crisis with these actions. Save energy at home, walk, bike, or take public transport, eat more vegetables, and change your home’s source of energy.

HAREEM KHAN,

Karachi.