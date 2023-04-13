Share:

QUETTA - Pakistan Meteorological Department, Regional Cen­tre, Quetta has forecast that pretty cloudy weather is expected in most dis­tricts with hot conditions in southern parts of the province during the next 24 hours. Weather forecast for next 48 hours; pretty cloudy weather is expect­ed in most districts with hot conditions in south­ern parts of the province during the next 48 hours. Weather prevailed during the last 24 hours; mostly dry weather prevailed in the province during the last 24 hours. Maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday, Barkhan 29, Dalbandin 34.5, Gwadar 34, Jiwani 32.5, Kalat 22, Khuz­dar 29, Lasbela 38, Nokundi 36, Panjgur 33, Pasni 32.5, Quetta 27.5, Samungli 26, Sibi 36, Turbat 39, Ormara 31.5, Zhob 28.5, Uthal 27 and Usta Muhammad 36.