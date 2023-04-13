QUETTA - Pakistan Meteorological Department, Regional Centre, Quetta has forecast that pretty cloudy weather is expected in most districts with hot conditions in southern parts of the province during the next 24 hours. Weather forecast for next 48 hours; pretty cloudy weather is expected in most districts with hot conditions in southern parts of the province during the next 48 hours. Weather prevailed during the last 24 hours; mostly dry weather prevailed in the province during the last 24 hours. Maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday, Barkhan 29, Dalbandin 34.5, Gwadar 34, Jiwani 32.5, Kalat 22, Khuzdar 29, Lasbela 38, Nokundi 36, Panjgur 33, Pasni 32.5, Quetta 27.5, Samungli 26, Sibi 36, Turbat 39, Ormara 31.5, Zhob 28.5, Uthal 27 and Usta Muhammad 36.
