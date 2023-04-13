Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Govt spokesper­son Ms Farah Azeem Shah on Wednesday said that the pro­vincial government under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bi­zenjo was striving to develop the province and provide relief and facilities to the people. Fol­lowing the instructions of Chief Minister Balochistan, delivery of Ramadan food packages is going on fast, she said. The spokesman of the provincial government said that legal ac­tions were being taken against the peddlers in different areas of the province, those who would not respect the holy month and take undue advantage of the ba­sic needs of the people did not deserve any concession. She said that the government would ensure the protection of the in­terests of the people as much as possible saying that the current regime was focusing on educa­tion, health and sports sectors to solve the educational prob­lems of the province and to ensure the promotion of qual­ity education. She said that in this regard, the role of the Higher Education Commission was very important and neces­sary saying that keeping this importance and usefulness in mind, the establishment of the Provincial Higher Education Commission would be made possible sooner so that the matters related to the educa­tion sector could be examined and resolved in a good manner. Farah Azeem Shah said that the provincial government was spending its current resources to raise the standard of living of the people, finding employment was essential in the current tough economic climate, there­fore, attention was being paid to providing skilled education to the youth. Balochistan CM Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has given orders to speed up and make the recruitment process transparent to meet the lack of employment. The supremacy of merit will be ensured in the re­cruitment process, she under­lined. She said that Google, the world’s most popular search engine, has announced the pro­vision of scholarships to 1,000 youth of Balochistan for techni­cal education.