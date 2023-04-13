Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Wednesday presided over a meet­ing at CM Office to ponder over the issue of smuggling of sugar and directed to un­dertake monitoring of sugar transporta­tion at the exit routes of Punjab province.

A proposal to enforce Inventory Man­agement System in the sugar mills was re­viewed in the meeting which also decided to formulate a mechanism regarding reg­istration and inspection of godowns of the brokers and dealers. Mohsin Naqvi or­dered immediate measures with regard to increase in the prices of sugar and preven­tion of sugar smuggling. He directed that effective steps should be undertaken so as to bring stability in the prices of sugar and prevention of sugar smuggling. The chief minister directed that a durable strategy should be chalked out so as to check arti­ficial hikes in the prices of sugar. Mohsin Naqvi asserted that hike in the prices of sugar tantamount to negligence of the concerned departments adding that sell­ing of sugar at soar prices is not at all tol­erable to the masses. It was apprised in the meeting that a surplus stock of sugar was available in Punjab and there was no possibility of its shortage. Provincial Minister for Industries SM Tanveer, Chief Secretary, IG of Police, Secretary Indus­tries, Secretary Excise and Taxation and Secretary Food, Cane Commissioner, DG Industries and concerned officials attended the meeting.