LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Wednesday presided over a meeting at CM Office to ponder over the issue of smuggling of sugar and directed to undertake monitoring of sugar transportation at the exit routes of Punjab province.
A proposal to enforce Inventory Management System in the sugar mills was reviewed in the meeting which also decided to formulate a mechanism regarding registration and inspection of godowns of the brokers and dealers. Mohsin Naqvi ordered immediate measures with regard to increase in the prices of sugar and prevention of sugar smuggling. He directed that effective steps should be undertaken so as to bring stability in the prices of sugar and prevention of sugar smuggling. The chief minister directed that a durable strategy should be chalked out so as to check artificial hikes in the prices of sugar. Mohsin Naqvi asserted that hike in the prices of sugar tantamount to negligence of the concerned departments adding that selling of sugar at soar prices is not at all tolerable to the masses. It was apprised in the meeting that a surplus stock of sugar was available in Punjab and there was no possibility of its shortage. Provincial Minister for Industries SM Tanveer, Chief Secretary, IG of Police, Secretary Industries, Secretary Excise and Taxation and Secretary Food, Cane Commissioner, DG Industries and concerned officials attended the meeting.