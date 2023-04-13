Share:

Shehbaz Sharif visits free wheat flour distribution points in DG Khan, Muzaffargarh n Announces bus service for girls’ guide training centre n Directs for launching cardiac surgery services at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital.

DERA GHAZI KHAN/ MUZAFFARGARH - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday visit­ed free flour distribution centres in Dera Ghazi Khan and Muzaffargarh districts and reviewed the overall arrange­ments for the facilitation of the beneficiaries.

The prime minis­ter inquired about the problems faced by the beneficiaries of the scheme gathered there to receive free flour bags under the PM’s Special Ramazan Pack­age and directed the authorities concerned to immediately resolve all their issues. Minis­ter for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb also accom­panied him.

During his visit, the prime minister was informed that so far, some 4.9 million flour bags had been distrib­uted among the deserv­ing families in the Dera Ghazi Khan Division.

On the occasion, the prime minister said the distribution process of free flour was going on smoothly un­der the supervision of the Care­taker Punjab Chief Minister. He also directed giving priority to women, the elderly and the handicapped during the distri­bution process. He also person­ally distributed free flour bags among the elderly as well as dif­ferently-abled people.

PM Shehbaz said the coun­try was facing challenges but with the blessings of the Al­mighty, the coalition govern­ment was on track to steer it out of the crisis. He said for the first time in history, the government was providing free flour to the needy. After Ramazan, he said the govern­ment would continue subsi­dies on wheat flour for the de­serving.

He also expressed his resolve to build Pakistan as per the vi­sion of Quaid-i-Azam Muham­mad Ali Jinnah and Allama Mu­hammad Iqbal.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Girls Guide Association also met with the prime minis­ter at the distribution point. The prime minister was informed that the Association – a rep­resentative forum of girls’ col­leges of the district – was active­ly supporting the distribution process by guiding the people.

Shehbaz Sharif announced to provide a bus to the girls’ guide training centre and promised the development of the train­ing centre. The prime minister was informed that 5,000 girls were registered under the girls’ guide campaign in the DG Khan division.

Commissioner DG Khan Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir gave a detailed briefing to the PM stat­ing that over 4.8 million free wheat flour bags have so far been distributed among the poor people through 44 centres set up in all the four districts in­cluding DG Khan, Layyah, Rajan­pur and Muzaffargarh.

In Muzaffargarh, the prime minister was briefed by Depu­ty Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi about the flour distribu­tion process.

During an interaction with the beneficiaries, the prime minis­ter sought their feedback about the facilities available at the dis­tribution center established at Faisal Stadium.

He also directed for immedi­ate redressal of the issues faced by the people in availing gov­ernment’s welfare scheme. The prime minister personally mon­itored the distribution process and also gave away flour bags to the elderly people and women who highly appreciated the gov­ernment particularly PM Sheh­baz Sharif for launching the free flour scheme.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, on Wednesday directed the offi­cials concerned to launch car­diac surgery services at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital soon.

He said that health facility was one of the mega health projects during his last tenure as Pun­jab Chief Minister. He expressed these views during his visit to the Hospital here.

The Prime Minister ordered the Hospital administration to make other departments op­erational to extend more facil­ities to the masses. Flanked by Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Au­rangzeb, the prime minister inspected emergency, surgi­cal wards, operation theatres, ICU and CSSD and inquired from the patients hailing from Layyah, Bahawlnagar and Mul­tan about the healthcare facil­ities being extended to them at the health facility. They ex­pressed satisfaction over the facilities.

The Prime Minister instruct­ed the administration to further improve it.