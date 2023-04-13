Share:

LAHORE - Sindh Agricultural University Director Sports Anwar Hussain Khanazada has announced that the university department will present Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Sports Excellence Award to Sports Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon for his outstanding services in sports.

He made this announcement in a meeting with Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Sports Coordinator of Commissioner Karachi. Khanzada said that the manner in which Muhammad Iqbal Memon has served the sports department in the city of Karachi and the benefits he has brought to the players and sports administrators.

There is no precedent for this in the past. “Today, various sports competitions are being held in Karachi and sports fields are being developed and Muhammad Iqbal Memon is providing all possible support for the development of the fields, especially for the promotion of football and basketball. Keeping in view all these events, an unprecedented historical event will be organized in the university in which this honor will be given to him,” he added.

On this occasion, Ghulam Muhammad Khan thanked the Sindh Agricultural University for playing an unprecedented role in the 4th Commissioner’s Karachi Marathon and the students of the Agricultural University participated fully in the four marathons and it is hoped that the Agricultural University will be its key player in the fifth marathon. In the end, Ghulam Muhammad Khan presented certificates to the studentsparticipating in the marathon.