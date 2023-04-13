Share:

LAHORE - Delegations of District Bar Association Gujranwala and Okara held separate meetings with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office on Wednesday. The office-bearers of Gujranwala and Okara Bar Associations ap­prised him about the problems being faced by the lawyers community. Caretaker CM assured them to resolve the problems of the lawyers community at the earliest adding that all possible measures will be taken for the betterment of lawyers com­munity and their families. Mohsin Naqvi apprised that e-stamp both of Bank of Punjab will be opened in the District and Sessions Complex Gujranwala and Bank of Punjab ATM machine will also be installed. He remarked that we would also extend cooperation for the construction of lawyers chambers in Gujranwala and Okara adding that provision of best education and health facilities will be ensured for the lawyers community. Mohsin Naqvi revealed that a doctor will be deputed immediately at the dispensary being established for the lawyers community in Okara. The chief minister stated that he would contact the Federal government for establishing NADRA Desk and Passport Desk in the court premises of Gujran­wala. He remarked that the conduct of the lawyer’s community is appreciable with regard to provision of justice to the common man adding that his doors always remain open for the lawyer’s community. Delegation of District Bar Association Gujranwala comprised general secretary Hafiz Wazir Ali Malik, vice president Ma­lik Nisar Ahmad, joint secretary Sohail Noor Gujar, finance secretary Abid Majeed Sindhu, Waqas Jamil, Malik Tahseen Ullah, Rana Qasim and others. Delegation of District Bar Association Okara was headed by its president Mian Tallat Mehmood and the delegation comprised Muhammad Umar Rehman.