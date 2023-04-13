Share:

LAHORE - Commemorating the mar­tyrdom of Hazrat Ali (AS), processions were taken out in many cities of the country includ­ing Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi on Wednesday. Various organizations set up stalls of water and milk, juices, and food for participants of the pro­cessions. The main procession in Lahore city has been taken from the residence of Syed Nair Hus­sain Zaidi. Speakers paid glowing tribute to Haz­rat Ali (AS) and highlighted various aspects of his life. The procession concluded at Imambargah Col Maqbool at Sahr time after passing through Mohanpura, Novelty Cinema Chowk, Kashmiri Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Iqbal Road, and Bohar Ba­zaar Chowk of Lahore. Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi ordered foolproof security for Youm-i-Ali proncessions. He issued directives to Cabinet Committee for Law and Order in this re­gard. The chief minister directed them to ensure at every cost the agreed-upon security plan for the day and foolproof security should be provided to the rallies and the Majalis. He also urged to monitor the processions with the CCTV cameras. On the di­rections of DIG Operations, the Lahore police made foolproof security arrangements on the occasion. About 2,500 officials of the Lahore police are per­forming security duties. All the shops and markets along the route of the procession were closed im­mediately after Iftar. Apart from the main proces­sion, 44 smaller processions were taken out and around 97 Majalis were held in the city.