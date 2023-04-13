Share:

HYDERABAD - The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has fixed wholesale/retail prices of vegetable and fruits in district Hyderabad and directed officers concerned to strictly ensure its implementation. According to notifications issued here on Wednesday, the DC while exercising powers delegated to him by the Government under relevant rules, fixed prices of essential commodities especially vegetables and fruits with immediate effect. The DC also directed all vendors and shopkeepers to display rate lists at their businesses and strictly implement the prices, failing which stern action would be taken against the violators. Prices of fruits and vegetables, the district price committees were engaged in implementing directives issued by the district administration so that relief could be provided to the masses.