QUETTA - Senior Provincial Minister for Planning and Develop­ment Haji Noor Muham­mad Khan Dummar said that medical facilities were being provided to the peo­ple of his constituency at their doorstep and there would be no compromise on the health sector. He ex­pressed these views while addressing a ceremony for handing over keys of fifteen new ambulances approved for Ziarat and Sanjawi. DHO Ziarat Dr. Anwar Man­dukhel, DSM Ziarat Fareed Panzai, District President Abdul Sattar Kakar and senior leaders and work­ers of Balochistan Awami Party from Ziarat partici­pated in the ceremony. On this occasion, Senior Pro­vincial Minister Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dum­mar handed over the keys of the ambulances to DHO. Senior Provincial Minis­ter Haji Noor Muhammad Khan while speaking on the occasion said that once again today he was very happy to see the joy on the faces of the people and workers of Ziarat.