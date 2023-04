Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the economic situation has been improving with gradual reduction in trade and current account deficits.

In a series of tweets, she said when PDM assumed responsibility of the government, the country had the ‘largest trade deficit of 49 billion dollars and current account deficit of 17.5 billion dollars.

She said that however the economy is being stabilized by adopting prudent economic policies.