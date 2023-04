Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday suspended the by-election scheduled for three seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa until further notice, following the orders of the Peshawar High Court.

The by-elections for NA 22 Mardan, 24 Charsadda, and 31 Peshawar were scheduled to take place on April 30.

All three seats fell vacant due to the non-oath taking of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, leading to the need for a by-election.