LAHORE - Election Tribunal comprising Justice Ali Baqir Najfi of Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned PTI Punjab leader Mian Muham­mad Aslam Iqbal to hear appeals challeng­ing acceptance of nomination papers by Re­turning Officer, PP-170 LHR XXVII, Lahore on April 13 (Thursday) tomorrow.

Two separate election appeals have been filed by Tauqeer Khalid and Tanveer Ahmed against the acceptance of Mian Aslam Iqbal’s nomination papers on the grounds that the latter concealed facts, alleging that Tauqeer Khalid, an overseas Pakistani transferred Rs.99,950,000 through crossed cheques to Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal but the said amount has not been disclosed by Mian Mu­hammad Aslam Iqbal either in his account or tax record mentioned in his nomination papers.

Tanveer Ahmed in his appeal has men­tioned that Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal is the owner of renowned “DOCE Foods” and has transferred his ownership to the appel­lant and others, to avoid liabilities of mil­lions of rupees that too without any consid­eration through sham transactions.

The counsel of the appellants while lead­ing preliminary arguments highlighted the fact that Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal is the actual owner of DOCE Foods which until it was closed in August 2022 was run by his nephew Ali Imran. Referring to two entries in nomination papers Rs.16,422,500 (Receiv­able from Shaukat Ali) and Rs.29,100,000 (Payable to Dr. Muhammad Sarwar) both partners in DOCE Foods reflects that Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal still holds major­ity shares in partnership Firm DOCE Foods which were transferred on 22.07.2022 with­out any consideration to one of the appel­lants Tanveer Ahmed with huge liabilities ranging in millions few days after which it ceased operations.

The appellant further alleged that Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal managed to lodge various FIRs against him i.e. F.I.R. Nos. 1409-22, 1413-22, 1465-22 and 1528-22 all un­der Section 406 P.P.C. at Quaid-e-Azam In­dustrial Estate Police Station.