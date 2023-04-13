Share:

SAN FRANCISCO - Running Twitter has been “quite painful” and “a rollercoaster”, Elon Musk has said, in a hastily arranged live interview with the BBC. The multi-billionaire entrepreneur also said he would sell the company if the right person came along. Mr Musk, who also runs car maker Tesla and rocket firm SpaceX, bought Twitter for $44bn (£35.4bn) in October. The interview from the firm’s HQ in San Francisco covered the mass lay-offs, misinformation and his work habits. But he admitted he only went through with the takeover because a judge was about to force him to make the purchase.

And he confirmed Twitter will change its newly added label for the BBC’s account from “government funded media” to say it is “publicly funded” instead. During the conversation - in which Mr Musk tried to do the interviewing as much as the other way around - he defended his running of the company. Asked whether he had any regrets about buying Twitter, the world’s second richest man said the “pain level has been extremely high, this hasn’t been some kind of party”.

Talking about his time at the helm so far, Mr Musk said: “It’s not been boring. It’s been quite a rollercoaster.” It has been “really quite a stressful situation over the last several months”, he added, but said he still felt that buying the company was the right thing to do. After building a stake in Twitter at the start of 2022, Mr Musk made a takeover offer. But Twitter later sued him after he tried to back out of the deal. Things are going “reasonably well”, Mr Musk told the BBC, stating that usage of the site is up and “the site works”.

The workload means that “I sometimes sleep in the office”, he said, adding that he has a spot on a couch in a library “that nobody goes to”. And he also addressed his sometimes controversial tweets saying: “Have I shot myself in the foot with tweets multiple times? Yes.” “I think I should not tweet after 3am,” he added. Asked about the decision to add a label to the BBC’s main Twitter account describing it as “government funded media”, Mr Musk said: “I know the BBC is generally not thrilled about being labelled state media.”