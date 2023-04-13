Share:

MANSehRA - A large group of people attacked a vehicle and stole hundreds of wheat flour sacks intended for free distribution among the masses. When distributors delayed the distribution of the free wheat flour, the crowd that had gathered at the neighbourhood health centre in Karori went on the rampage and broke through the gates. The rush resulted in several injuries to persons.

The same medical institution treated the injured people afterwards. Reporters were told by an eyewitness that when they saw favouritism in the distribution of wheat flour, the crowds became out of control. Fayyaz Khan, president of the All Primary Teachers Association and a native of Oghi’s Karori neighbourhood, said that the government should ensure equitable distribution of the free flour. “Poverty and inflation are at all-time highs in the country, and in such a situation, giving away free wheat flour to a small number of people might result in the breakdown of law and order,” he added. To prevent such situations in the future, according to Fayyaz Khan, the district government should offer protection at the locations where free flour is distributed.