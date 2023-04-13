Share:

QUETTA - The unprecedented heatwave flamed massive forest fires across the country whereas the fires at the Koh-e-Sulaiman Range of Balochistan brunt over 100,000 native chilgoza trees that used to give annual earning of Rs 3 billion of pine nut harvest. Despite a meager overall contribution to greenhouse gases, Pakistan is greatly affected by climate threats including water stress, deserti­fication, glacier melting, extreme weather events and the spread of diseases, a Ministry of Climate Change document available with APP said. These threats pose severe challenges to Pakistan in terms of ecology, agriculture, economic development and sustain­ability with no significant or visual benefits. Pakistan became the epicenter of climate-induced disasters in 2022 which included the worst heat wave events as well as the forest fires in Balochistan. Jacobabad, Nawabshah and Sibi have emerged among the top hottest places in the world with average temperatures recording five degrees Celsius higher than normal. Increasing temperatures cause high evaporation and land degradation, reducing soil mois­ture and agricultural productivity, as witnessed in the case of the mango crop this year. Glacial melt from high temperatures and earthquakes can worsen monsoon floods and cause landslides in the northern mountains resulting in significant economic losses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. Fires bring, devastating impacts in the form of economic losses, destruction of trees, and smoke in the air causing environmental complications. These fires cause escalation in temperature that ultimately threatens human lives severely. The lengthy heat wave across the country has aggravated forest fires and the number and frequency of forest fires this year is worrying, and directly linked to climate stress. Pakistan ranks among the top 10 countries in the world most impacted by the loss of biodiversity and ecosys­tem services (BES). The Combined risks from the intensification of climate change and environmental degradation, unless addressed, will further aggravate Pakistan’s, economic fragility; and could ul­timately reduce annual GDP by 18 to 20 percent per year by 2050.