Four rescue workers have died and thirteen people injured due to collapse of factory building during process of cooling in New Karachi industrial area after a fire had erupted.

Fire fighters were called in to control the inferno that had engulfed two factories. During the process of cooling after dosing the fire a portion of both the factories collapsed. The rescue work is still underway.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid glowing tribute to the four firefighters, who embraced martyrdom while dousing the fire at two factories in Karachi.

In a condolence message, he expressed condolence and sympathies with the families of the martyred firefighters.

The Prime Minister lauded the bravery and spirit of the fire fighters in saving the lives of the people.

He directed the Sindh government to take steps for provision of financial assistance to the families of the martyred firefighters for imparting education and extending support to their children.

Shehbaz Sharif also directed to evolve a comprehensive strategy to prevent occurring fire incidents in Karachi.

He, while expressing solidarity with the injured, directed to provide best treatment facilities to them. He also prayed speedy recovery of the injured.