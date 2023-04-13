Share:

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs300 and was sold at Rs218,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs218,300 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also decreased by Rs257 to Rs186,900 from Rs187,157, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went down to Rs171,325 from Rs171,561. The price of per tola silver and that of ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs2,520 and Rs2,160.50, respectively. The price of gold in the international market rose by $8 to $2,009 against its sale at $2,001, the association reported.