ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Ms. Shazia Marri was informed that during the last one year, the government has in­creased the budgetary allocation of Benazir Income Support Programme from Rs 250 billion to Rs 400 billion which is 60% increase in this budget.

She was presiding over a meeting to review the progress of BISP initiatives at its HQ on Wednes­day. The Secretary BISP, Yusuf Khan and DGs of the Programme briefed the minister on the progress on various initiatives.

The meeting was briefed that Rs 70 billion were disbursed among 2.8 million flood-affect­ed families at the rate of Rs 25,000 per family. Moreover, Rs 16.7 billion were also given as fuel subsidy among 81 lakh families at the rate of Rs. 2000 per family.