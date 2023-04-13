Share:

ISLAMABAD - A federal government employee was granted pension benefits amounting to Rs94,78,415, after nine years of his retirement on the intervention and direction of Wafaqi Mohtasib. Muhammad Akhlaq, who retired on 18th June 2014 after having rendered 41 years of service in a federal government department, was being kept deprived of his pension benefits on flimsy grounds for many years.

After exhausting all forums, Muhammad Akhlaq lodged a complaint with Wafaqi Mohtasib, seeking relief against the injustice being committed to him. The said petition was decided within 30 days in favour of the complainant and the concerned department was directed to pay to the complainant Rs9478,415 as pension benefits. The case was vigorously pursued with AGpR by the Implementation Wing of the Wafaqi Mohtasib, and finally after 9 years of retirement, the employee received his pension benefits.