HYDERABAD-Former MNA of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Sahibzada Shabbir Ansari said that the present government had succeeded in bringing the country out of the crises created by the PTI regime and also saved it from bankruptcy.

While talking to meida, Sahibzada Shabir said the coalition government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement was trying its best to rectify wrongs done by the previous regime. He said during one year of the incumbent government, efforts had been made to overcome economic crises created by the Imran regime that pushed the country into a political as well as economic mess.

He said that the federal government had taken important steps for the restoration of the credibility of the country at the domestic as well as international level, as a result of which the confidence of international organizations was restored.

Criticising the PTI regime, Ansari said due to the wrong policies and anti-people initiatives of the Imran regime, all international organizations including IMF had stopped the implementation of the agreements signed by them.

Imran Khan is responsible for the economic, political and constitutional crisis in the country, Ansari said and vowed that under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, all crises would soon be overcome.