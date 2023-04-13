Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the government will continue subsidy on wheat flour for deserving people after Ramazan.

He stated this during his visited to a free flour distribution center in Muzaffargarh to review overall arrangements for distribution of the flour.

The Prime Minister inquired about the problems faced by the beneficiaries of the scheme gathered there to receive free flour bags under the Special Ramazan Package. He directed the concerned authorities to immediately resolve all their issues.

The Prime Minister was informed on the occasion that some 4.9 million flour bags have been distributed so far among deserving families in Dera Ghazi Khan division.

The Prime Minister directed to give priority to women, the elderly and the handicapped during the distribution process.