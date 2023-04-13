Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar, will lead the Pakistani delegation in the 4th Meeting of the Neighbouring Countries of Afghan­istan, to be held in Samarkand today.

On the sidelines of the Neighbouring Coun­tries Ministerial meeting, the Minister of State will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of oth­er participating delegations. The Neighbouring Countries of Afghanistan mechanism was es­tablished in 2021 on Pakistan’s initiative with a view to evolving a regional approach on the sit­uation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan hosted the first meeting of the For­eign Ministers of Neighbouring Countries on September 8, 2021, and participated in the sec­ond meeting held in Iran in November 2021, and the third meeting held in Tunxi, China in March 2022.

The mechanism will contribute towards forg­ing a consensus among the neighbouring coun­tries of Afghanistan, who are the most direct stakeholders of the situation in Afghanistan. Foreign Office said Pakistan will continue to support all efforts to advance the shared objec­tives of a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan.