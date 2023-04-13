Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Wednesday has issued transfer and posting orders of three Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), informed a police spokesman. According to him, the capital city police chief appointed SSP (PSP/BS-19) Shoaib Khurram Janbaz, who was waiting for posting, as CPO/ Safe City.

Likewise, SSP (PSP/BS- 19) Investigation with additional charge of AIG/ General and Development Ms Maria Mehmood has also been transferred and posted as AIG/ General and Development. IG Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has appointed Muhammad Iqbal (PSP/BS-19) as SSP Investigation, the spokesman said. A notification in this regard has been issued while the newly appointed police officers have assumed charge.