Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected a petition against appointment of special prosecutor in sedi­tion case against PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued a four-page written or­der in the case against the ap­pointment of Rizwan Abbasi as special prosecutor. The court dismissed the petition and declared the appointment of Rizwan Abbasi as lawful. The court said that the interi­or ministry had appointment Rizwan Abbasi on the recom­mendation of Chief Commis­sioner ICT. It said that a pros­ecutor could be appointment under section-492 of criminal procedure code.