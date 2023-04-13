Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday is­sued notices to the police in PTI Chairman Im­ran Khan’s petition seeking quashing of the mu­tiny case registered against him at Ramna police station, Islamabad. A single bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition and directed the complainant and the area magistrate to appear before the court in person on the next hearing. During the hearing, Khan’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry Advocate and In­tizar Hussain Panjutha appeared before the court and requested it to restrain the police from tak­ing any action on this FIR till the next hearing.

The IHC Chief Justice said that the court has issued notices and first let the respondents submit their re­sponse in this matter. He added that after their reply, the court would issue any direction in this regard. Faisal Chaudhary adopted the stance that even if the alleged allegation levelled in the impugned FIR are taken as gospel truth, the alleged incident as report­ed had taken place at Lahore where alleged words have been uttered by the petitioner and the regis­tration of the criminal case at Islamabad regard­ing an incident which actually happened at Lahore is against the spirit of criminal justice system. He contended that the instant case has been registered by the political rivals, reflecting clearly on the mal­ice and ulterior motives of the respondents behind lodging of this FIR, and especially the implication of the petitioner in the FIR who has now emerged as a powerful political threat to the current regime. Therefore, he prayed to the court that instant writ petition may kindly be accepted and FIR No. 255/23, dated 06-04-2023, offence under Section 500, 505, 138 PPC, Police Station Ramna, Islamabad may kind­ly be quashed, in the interest of justice.