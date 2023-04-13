Share:

IMF estimates Pak budget deficit to decline to 6.8pc of GDP.

ISLAMABAD - The International Mon­etary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday expressed the hope that the staff level agreement with Pakistan will be signed soon followed by the IMF Board’s approval.

Jihad Azour, Direc­tor, IMF for Middle East and Central Asia De­partment (MCD), hoped that Pakistan would continue towards its progress on the re­forms in various sec­tors and complete the IMF Programme in time and IMF will play its positive role in bring­ing economic stability in Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Finance and Reve­nue Senator Moham­mad Ishaq Dar at­tended IMF/World Bank Spring meetings through zoom from Is­lamabad with high lev­el IMF team headed by Mr. Jihad Azour, Direc­tor Middle East and Central Asia Depart­ment (MCD).

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pa­sha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Ba­jwa, and SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha attended the meeting virtually from Islam­abad. Whereas Ambassador of Pakistan to the USA Masood Ah­mad Khan, Governor SBP Jamil Ahmad, and Secretary Finance, Secretary EAD attended in per­son. The two sides discussed the progress made with the ongoing IMF program, particularly the talks held with the IMF Mission during their visit to Pakistan and implementation of prior ac­tions. During the meeting, Ish­aq Dar apprised the IMF team about the economic challeng­es being faced by the country. He further shared the govern­ment’s vision for bringing about macroeconomic stability in the country. He also informed that all prior actions for 9th Review under the Extended Fund Facil­ity have already been complet­ed and Government of Pakistan is fully committed to fulfil its ob­ligations as agreed with the IMF. He mentioned that the only IMF Program completed successfully was under his previous tenure as Finance Minister.

The Finance Minister thanked Director Jihad Azour and his IMF team for support extended in completing 9th Review.

Meanwhile, the Internation­al Monetary Fund (IMF) has es­timated that Pakistan’s bud­get deficit would decline to 6.8 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the current fiscal year (FY23).

The IMF in its report, ‘Fis­cal Monitor on the path to pol­icy normalization’ has noted that Pakistan’s budget deficit was 7.8 percent of the GDP in the last fiscal year FY22, which would be reduced to 6.8 per­cent of the GDP in ongoing fis­cal year. It further estimated that budget deficit would jump to 8.3 percent in the next finan­cial year FY24. Meanwhile, the primary deficit — the differ­ence between government rev­enues and spending, excluding interest payments — has esti­mated at 0.5 percent of the GDP in the FY23 that was 3 percent of the GDP in FY22. It would fur­ther improve to 0.4 percent in the upcoming year.

The IMF has projected that Pakistan’s revenue would im­prove to 12.2 percent of the GDP in FY23 from 12.1 percent of the GDP in FY22. Meanwhile, the government’s expenditures would reduce to 19.1 percent of the GDP in FY23 from 19.9 per­cent of the previous year. How­ever, the expenditures would increase to 20.8 percent in the next fiscal year. According to the report, government gross debt would reduce to 73.6 percent in FY23 from 75.8 percent of the previous year. It would further reduce to 68.9 percent of the GDP in next fiscal year. The gen­eral government net debt would reduce to 68.7 percent of GDP from 69.5 percent of the GDP of the previous year. It would re­duce to 65 percent of the GDP in next fiscal year.

On Tuesday last, the Interna­tional Monetary Fund (IMF) had projected lower GDP growth for Pakistan only at 0.5 percent for the current fiscal year.

The IMF in its latest re­port, “World Economic Out­look (WEO): A rocky recovery” has projected that Pakistan’s growth rate would decline, in­flation and unemployment rates would increase and current ac­count deficit would narrow in the ongoing financial year. The Fund has estimated that Paki­stan’s growth would decline to 0.5 percent in FY23 from 6 per­cent in the last fiscal year FY22.