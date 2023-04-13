Share:

ISLAMABAD - A lower court of Islam­abad on Wednesday testi­fied a witness and ‘nikah khawan’ Mufti Saeed Ahmed in a case with re­gard to the nikah (mar­riage certificate)of former prime minister Imran Khan with Bushra Bibi.

Senior Civil Judge Na­saru Minallah heard the case filed by a citizen Muhammad Hanif.

At the outset of hear­ing, the court record­ed the statement of witness Mufti Saeed who administered the ‘nikah’ of Imran Khan with Bushra Bibi. The witness said that he was 62 and a principal of seminary.

He said that he had been on good terms with Imran Khan and he was also a member of the Core Committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI). He said that Imran Khan approached him on Jan­uary 1, 2018 through phone call and asked him to admin­ister his nikah with Bushra Bibi and he had to go Lahore for this purpose. He said that he was taken to a house in De­fence Housing Authority La­hore where a woman also in­troduced herself as the sister of Bushra Bibi. The witness said that on his query, the woman told that the ‘nikah’ of Bushra Bibi could be done with Imran Khan as per sha­ria. On the assurance of the woman, he administered the ‘nikah’, Mufti Saeed said. The witness revealed that Imran Khan contacted him again in February and told that the previous ‘nikah’ was not right as the ‘idat’ time of Bushra Bibi was not completed at that time and now he wanted the ‘nikah’ again. The statement of PTI chief was very surpris­ing to him, he said, adding that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi did marriage despite knowing everything. Mufti Saeed said that he had shared the details with complainant Muhammad Hanif who visited him on 4th Ramazan. ‘IHC summons com­plainant against Imran’ The Is­lamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned the complainant magistrate in a case seeking to quash FIR against former prime minis­ter Imran Khan pertaining his controversial remarks about specific officer. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Imran Khan, challeng­ing FIR registered by Ram­na Police Station. Petitioner’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry Ad­vocate took the stance that Imran Khan had spoken in Lahore but the FIR was regis­tered in Islamabad. He prayed the court to quash the FIR and also stop action on it till the judgment in the case.