TEHRAN - An Iranian delegation ar­rived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, Tehran said, to pave the way for re­opening diplomatic mis­sions as the Gulf rivals prepare to normalise re­lations, seven years after an acrimonious split.

The announcement came just days after a Saudi delegation made a similar visit to Iran's capital, following a his­toric meeting in China between the two gov­ernments' foreign min­isters who vowed to bring stability to the turbulent region.

"In accordance with the implementation of the agreement be­tween Iran and Saudi Arabia on the resump­tion of diplomatic activ­ities... the Iranian tech­nical delegation arrived in Riyadh at midday Wednes­day and was welcomed by Saudi officials,” said Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani. “The Iranian delegation will take the neces­sary steps to reopen the em­bassy in Riyadh and the con­sulate general in Jeddah as well as the activities of Iran’s permanent representative in the (Jeddah-based) Organisa­tion of Islamic Cooperation,” he said in a statement. Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has been invited to Saudi Arabia, according to Tehran, in what would be the first visit of its kind since Mohammad Khata­mi made the trip in 1999.