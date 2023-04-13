Share:

peShAWAR - The KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, believes that pakistani youth is important for the country’s future and has great potential. While speaking with students from Mercy educational Complex during their visit to the Governor’s house in peshawar, he emphasized the need to provide young people with improved health and education facilities, as well as guidance and confidence.

It is worth noting that MeC is a dedicated boarding institution for orphans that provides free formal and informal education to approximately 700 students at the school and vocational levels. Governor Ghulam Ali stated that the holy prophet Muhammad (pBUh), who was an orphan himself, is a torch bearer and a blessing to the entire universe.