peShAWAR - The provincial government has released Rs450 million to the police Department for onwards distribution among all regions and districts through cross cheques to pay the police personnel who are performing census duty. KP Police DG Public Relations Riaz Yusufzai said that Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan had taken up the case of census remuneration for the cops with the government, and the amounts would now be distributed among the cops.

The IGp directed the senior officials to transfer the amounts to the bank accounts of those cops who have been tasked to be on duty during census.