LAHORE - Lahore Division, with 590 points, won the 1st Ramzan Sports Series 2023 overall trophy while Faisalabad division secured second position with 550 points followed by Gujranwala division with 105 points during the 5-day sports extravaganza.

The contingents of Bahawalpur, Multan and Rawalpindi divisions scored 45, 30 and 30 points respectively in the grand event. Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail distributed prizes and trophies among all the winners and runners up of hockey, kabaddi, football badminton, table tennis and tape ball cricket events during grand closing ceremony on Tuesday night. Overall, a huge amount of Rs 85,50,000 was distributed among top position holders on the directions of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi. Syed Umair Hassan, Nadeem Qaiser, Ijaz Munir, all the DSOs of the province, Tariq Wattoo, Hafeez Bhatti, Tahir Waheed Jatt, Rehmtullah, Assistant Directors, Tanveer Shah and Abdul Rauf were given souvenirs on this occasion.