KARACHI-A young man who was going out to have his Sehri was killed by unknown persons with the help of a sharp-edged weapon in New Karachi Industrial Area in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Ishaq who was 22-year-old.

Ishaq was going out to have his Sehri when he was waylaid by some unknown criminals. They murdered him with the help of sharp knife.

Police further informed that the deceased used to work as a watchman at a local towel factory. They said when they found his body, they did not find his mobile phone, but they found his wallet.

Ishaq hailed from Swat and came to Karachi in search of employment. He started his job in the towel factory five days ago.