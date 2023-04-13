Share:

SARGODHA - The martyrdom anniver­sary of fourth Caliph of Islam Ameerul Momineen Hazrat Ali Ibne Abi Talib (RA) was observed here in Sargodha on Wednesday with religious spirit, rev­erence and fervour. Sev­en processions and 100 Majalis were held across the division, according to sources. To avoid any un­toward incident, special security arrangements were made, while the mourning processions fol­lowed the planned routes and gathered at the desig­nated venues. All the en­try and exit points of the procession route in the city were closed and each participant was made to pass through three secu­rity checkpoints to join the procession. The po­lice carried out checking by metal detectors and walk-through gates were also installed. The main procession started from Markazi Imambargah and culminated at Imam­bargha Hussaini.