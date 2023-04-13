Share:

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, light rain-wind and thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in northeastern Balochistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad fifteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-two, Karachi twenty-three, Peshawar nineteen, Quetta thirteen, Gilgit twelve and Murree seven degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, while dry partly cloudy in Leh, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Shopian seven degree centigrade, Jammu fifteen, Leh minus three, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla eight and Shopian seven degree centigrade.