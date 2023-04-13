Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, along with Spe­cial Secretary (Housing) Saleha Saeed, visited the Directorate General of Pun­jab Housing & Town Planning Agency (PHATA), here on Wednesday. PHATA DG Khalid Nazir and other officials gave a briefing to the minister and secretary, during the visit. The minister expressed his commitment to welfare of people and noted that the department’s poor performance was due to negligence and incompetence of the previous rulers. He also expressed his dissatisfaction with the agency’s efforts to provide adequate housing facilities to low-income families. He directed DG PHATA to visit the ongoing schemes in districts and complete their development within the stipulated time period.