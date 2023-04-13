Share:

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has stressed for constructive engagement with the interim Afghan government for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Speaking at the Ministerial Meeting of the Neighbors of Afghanistan in Samarkand on Thursday, she said a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in everyone's interest. Continued conflict and instability threaten not only Afghanistan and its people but carries adverse implications for the region and beyond.

The Minister of State said the international community should also remain cognizant of the pressing needs of the neighboring countries, hosting millions of Afghan refugees.

Hina Rabbani Khar said we should focus on generating economic activity within Afghanistan to ensure a sustainable future, avoid economic meltdown and prevent exodus of refugees. A roadmap for reconstruction and rehabilitation of Afghanistan is equally important.

Hina Rabbani Khar said the neighboring countries should devise a roadmap of cooperation with the Afghan authorities based on a hierarchy of priorities, especially where the interim Afghan government has shown a commitment to act.

She welcomed the renewed emphasis placed during this meeting on strengthening counter terrorism cooperation. Training and capacity building programs should also be devised.

She also emphasized for implementation of connectivity projects including that of CASA-1000, Trans Afghan Railways, TAPI and others saying these are not merely economic undertakings but are also strategic investments in our shared future.

Alluding to the challenges faced by Afghanistan, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs said the international community should not repeat the mistakes of abandoning the Afghan people. She said Pakistan firmly believes that humanitarian support should remain delinked from any political considerations.