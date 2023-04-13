Share:

ISLAMABAD - An MoU was signed with Nutech University for Tang Sino-Pak (2+1) CCTE Dual Diploma Programmes for Computer Science and AI Technologies. Usman Akhtar Bajwa, Additional Secretary Science & Technology, Dr Khalid Mahmood, Director Genernal NAVTTC, Director Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lt Gen (Retd) Moazzam Ejaz Rector Nutech and other dignities participated in the ceremony.

Usman Akhtar Bajwa, Additional Secretary Science & Technology, grace the occasion as chief guest. He emphasised the need of technical education for our youth and appreciated the Tang efforts for supporting and bringing such high-tech programs for Pak youth. He assured his support for the development of and promoting skill education in Pakistan. At the beginning of the ceremony Air Comd (Retd) Nadeem Khalid briefed the audience about Nutech and its current programmes as well as the new projects/programmes of the institute.

Max Ma, Director and Executive President of Tang Pakistan, briefed the audience and the dignities about Tang and its current programmes in Pakistan. He said Tang is fully committed to bring the best 210 technology into Pakistan in order to promote the technical skill in youth which will bring prosperity and will overcome the current financial crisis in Pakistan.