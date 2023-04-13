Share:

ISLAMABAD - A ten-member parliamentary com­mittee has been formed to review empowering Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the request of CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikan­dar Sultan Raja two days ago had written a letter to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarini and National Assem­bly Speaker Raja Pervaiz seeking amendment in Sections 57 and 58 of the Election Act, 2017 empower­ing the Commission to decide about election dates in the country unilat­erally without any interference.

This parliamentary commit­tee will review the amendments in the Election Act, 2017 and will submit its report in both houses of the parliament in 10 days. The first meeting of the committee will be held tomorrow wherein draft Terms of References (TORs) will be prepared.

A 10-member committee has been formed in consultation with the Chairman Senate and the Speaker of the National Assembly. Senator Ali Zafar, Kamran Murtaza, Taj Haider and Senator Dilawar Khan, Dr. Mu­hammad Afzal Khan Dhandla Syed Naveed Qamar, Mohsen Shahnawaz Ranjha and Engineer Sabir Hussain Qaim Khani, Minister of Law and Justice and Minister of Parliamenta­ry Affairs are part of the committee.