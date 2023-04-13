Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training has decided to hold the next meeting at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Islamabad, to discuss the issues of drugs, weaponization, and clashes between students and to invite Deputy Commissioner Islamabad in the said meeting. The 39th meeting of the Standing Committee was held on Wednesday in the Parliament House Islamabad under the Chairmanship of Makhdoom Syed Samiul-Hassan Gillani, MNA.

On the agenda item concerning missing 100 admission forms of BA 1st Annual of 2000 from the Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), the VC apprised that the then Controller Examination (Mr. Sukhera) was held responsible by the inquiry committee, however, the University had withdrawn the degree from the individual having Roll No. 5036 on account of providing fake documents.

The Committee directed the VC to get expunged the derogatory remarks made by Members of the Syndicate against the Standing Committee and submit a report. The Chairman HEC, in his remarks, was of the view that the parliament and its standing committees were supreme and all the government institutions, including universities, were bound to respect the dignity of the parliament and its standing committees. On the issue concerning the inquiry against Mr. Abdul Rasheed, an employee of the University of Gujrat (UOG), referred by the Governor Punjab to the administration of the University, the VC informed that the inquiry officer had proceeded for Umrah however the matter was likely to be finalized in the next meeting of the inquiry committee scheduled to be held on 27 April 2023, and the outcome will be placed before the ensuing meeting of the Syndicate of UOG. The Committee decided to hold the meeting at UOG in future to discuss administrative issues including the one under discussion.

The Committee deferred consideration of “The Institute of Management and Technology Bill, 2023” (Moved by Dr. Nafisa Shah, MNA), till its next meeting due to her absence. Prior to that, the Committee was given a presentation by the CEO of Tech Valley (Mr. Umer Farooq) about the digitalization of the Standing Committee. He said that with the support of the National Assembly’s Digital Innovation Hub (DIH), Tech Valley, a leading Google workspace partner in Pakistan, had digitized the Standing Committee which will help streamline committees’ processes using Google tools reducing time and effort required for approvals and decision making.

The Chairman and all the Committee Members thanked the Speaker and the Secretary of the National Assembly Secretariat for bringing innovation to the committee system and hoped that it benefits all. They, however, suggested that Tech Valley arranges training sessions for them to better understand the applicability of the new system. They also urged the DIH to provide to them with the requisite gadgets including tablets, laptops, etc. for the said purpose. The meeting was attended by MNAs; Mr. Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Ch. Hamid Hameed, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Ms. Kiran Imran Dar, Dr. Samina Matloob, Ms. Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Ms. Shamim Ara Panhwar, Ms. Mussarat Rafiq Mahesar, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Mrs. Farukh Khan and Ms. Zeb Jaffar, MNA/Parliamentary Secretary, besides senior officers of Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training, Chairman HEC and VCs of Quaid-e Azam University, Islamia University Bahawalpur and the University of Gujrat.