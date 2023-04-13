Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yester­day said the elections for the na­tional and the provincial assem­blies will be held on the same day at the end of the five-year term. PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that the general elections will be held on the same day and within the specified constitutional period.

Commenting on the political situation, he said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given a clear and positive message to the parties to negotiate.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Sena­tor Waqar Mehdi said that Sindh province is going through the worst gas crisis, and from Kara­chi to Kashmore, especially the domestic consumers are bearing the brunt of gas shutdown.

Senator Waqar Mehdi said that the Minister of State for Pe­troleum and Natural Resources, and MD Sui Southern Gas Com­pany (SSGC) have not kept their promises and announcements. He said that during the first 20 days of Ramadan, the people of Sindh have faced severe hard­ships due to non-supply of gas, adding that it is regrettable that the province, which meets 70% of the country’s gas needs, has been deprived of its own natu­ral resources. “I request Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ask the Minister of State why he gave false consolation to the people through the media and parlia­ment? And why the government made false promises to the peo­ple of Sindh,” he added.

PPP Senator demanded the Prime Minister to immediately convene a meeting on the issue of gas crisis in Sindh and seek an explanation from the Minister of State regarding his actions.

He urged that if the said Min­ister is not interested in solv­ing the problems faced by the people, he should be replaced by a worhthy member of the National Assembly.

He further said that the ap­pointment of the current MD SSGC should also be reviewed immediately and a senior of­ficer should be appointed who cares about the public should be appointed so that the people of Sindh can at least get gas for cooking, which they have the first right to get.