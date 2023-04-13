Share:

LAHORE - New Zealand’s T20I squad took part in the gym training session to prepare for the white-ball series against Pakistan, scheduled to commence on Friday. The touring side, who were supposed to have a rest day today, went the extra mile to race up their preparations for the assignment and stretched it out in the gym.

The home side, on the contrary, enjoyed a complete rest day. Both sides will engage in the final training session today (Thursday) at the Gaddafi Stadium, which will host the first three T20Is on April 14, 15 and 17. New Zealand’s whiteball tour of Pakistan is comprised of five-match each T20I and ODI series, scheduled to be played in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi. Meanwhile, preparations for the Pak-NZ T20I series have entered the final stages here at Gaddafi Stadium.

The ground staff is working on the outfield, enclosures, stadium building and most importantly on the pitch. The international and local broadcasting crew has also raced their preparations and have begun installation at the stadium. Digital boundaries are also being installed whereas large posters of cricketers are also being posted across the stadium.