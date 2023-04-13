Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Yusuf Raza Gillani said on Thursday no confrontation would be created if state institutions stayed within their constitutional limits.

Speaking to the media, Mr Gilani, flanked by Jamhoori Watan Party chief Shah Zain Bugti, said there was a need to find the way to carry sustainable dialogue. "Benazir Bhutto signed the Charter of Democracy with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to make the democratic system stable,” he added.

Mr Bugti said, "Only political forces can strive to lower down temperature in the nation".

Earlier today, PPP leader Sherry Rehman claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was kowtowing to the US.

Taking to Twitter, Ms Rehman took a swipe at the deposed premier, saying the PTI workers were chanting slogans against the US, but Mr Khan himself was now bowing before it. She went on to say that first, Mr Khan lied about a foreign conspiracy to oust his government, but now he was backtracking from his narrative of US conspiracy.

Citing media reports, Ms Rehman said, "Imran Khan had contacted four US congressmen in a month seeking their support for his demand for elections in the country."

"Imran Khan is now seeking the support of the US administration in a bid to see him back into power," she maintained.

Speaking about the elections, Ms Rehman said, "Holding elections is a matter of the country. It is condemnable to demand that the US interfere in the elections.