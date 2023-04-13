Share:

ISLAMABAD-Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, has partnered with Saylani Welfare International Trust (SWIT) to distribute Ramazan ration bags worth Rs100 million.

The campaign aims to support underprivileged families in OGDCL operational districts, providing them with basic food necessities during the holy month of Ramazan. The initiative is expected to continue till April 20, 2023. OGDCL management has reiterated its commitment to empowering local communities and transforming their lives. As a responsible corporate entity, OGDCL has undertaken various CSR activities to contribute towards the sustainable development of the communities. Recently the company has donated 100 ambulances to health facilities across the country under its health sector development programme.

OGDCL-CSR’s efforts in empowering local communities and improving their quality of life have been widely recognised and appreciated. The company remains committed to contributing to the sustainable development and well-being of the communities it operates in.