On Tuesday, the Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon expressed his satisfaction over the pace and results of the ongoing joint operation by the Sindh and Punjab police against gangs of dacoits entrenched in the riverine areas of upper Sindh and southern Punjab. This is a comprehensive operation that is being conducted and thus far the reports are quite positive regarding the progress. The proliferation of gangs in these areas is a serious issue, but the good thing is that our law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have treaded this path before.

As per reports, the Sindh police claim to have completed preparations for an operation against dacoits in the katcha area of Ghotki. The dacoits have been besieged in Ravanti and 60 checkpoints have been established on the banks of the Indus River. According to officials, about 8,000 police personnel will be taking part in the operation and it will be conducted in cooperation with the Punjab Police. In fact, on Sunday, a grand operation was carried out in Rahim Yar Khan, where the Punjab Police killed one dacoit and detained six others after a shootout.

This is going to be a long drawn affair however, and commenting on the progress of the operation, IG Memon made it clear that the assistance of the army, Rangers and other security institutions would be required to completely eliminate the gangs and take the outlaws to task. While more flexible and adept in terms of gathering intelligence, the police forces do not have all the required equipment to unilaterally conduct these operations. As things stand, the Sindh Police has been provided with 60 percent of the weapons and equipment that is required, and is hoping to receive further assistance soon.

Such support should be expedited given the high stakes, and how important it is to stop this criminal economy from taking root in these areas. There have been quite a few unfortunate incidents of violence that have been reported and there are concerns over the supply of sophisticated weapons to criminal gangs and illegal sale of arms to those involved in tribal disputes in upper Sindh areas. The flourishing of gangs has been a consistent problem in these areas, and high-profile standoffs with no results have been seen multiple times. It is critical that the gangs are eliminated completely this time in order to preserve peace and give development a chance in these areas. For this to happen, the active cooperation of federal and provincial intelligence and security agencies will be key.