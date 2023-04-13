Share:

LAHORE - Speaker of the dissolved Punjab As­sembly Muhammad Sibtain Khan has written a letter to the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi drawing the latter’s attention to al­leged illegal postings in bureaucracy and political victimization of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers. Addressing a press conference here, the speaker shared details of the letter with the media persons and alleged that care­taker Punjab government was an ex­tension of the PDM government in the centre. He alleged that the caretaker government was making unconstitu­tional appointments and transfers of the civil bureaucracy. “It is sad that the caretaker government has adopted a biased attitude and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf is being pushed against the wall”, he said, adding that the care­taker government should be neutral. Sibtain Khan further stated that the PTI workers were being politically exploited as the police were raiding their houses and making illegal ar­rests. He said that cases were also be­ing registered against Tehreek-e-Insaf workers in the anti-corruption estab­lishment. The speaker said that the government should direct the agen­cies to refrain from political exploita­tion. “Your caretaker government is an extension of the PDM government”, the speaker uttered as he addressed the caretaker Punjab chief minister. He told the caretaker chief minister that the task of the caretaker government was to assist the Election Commission in conducting the elections. According to the constitution, he added, the care­taker government could not remain in place for more than 90 days after the dissolution of the assembly. Replying to a question, the PA speaker said that Nawaz Sharif should return home and face the cases. “Nawaz Sharif’s brother is the prime minister; what is there to be afraid of? Let the people decide who they want to be in the govern­ment”, he added.