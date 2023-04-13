Share:

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said Pakistan is committed to fulfill its obligations agreed with the IMF.

He made the remarks while attending via Zoom the IMF and World Bank Spring meetings.

The Finance Minister and Deputy Managing Director IMF Antoinette Moniso Sayeh discussed economic and financial policies and reforms of the government of Pakistan and initiatives taken by Pakistan for implementation of the prior actions for ongoing IMF program.

Ishaq Dar said all prior actions for the 9th review under the Extended Fund Facility have already been completed. He said the all the international obligations have been addressed in time.

The Deputy Managing Director of IMF appreciated the government's policies and supported its initiatives in various sectors in term of implementation of prior actions.

She further extended her support to continue working together and showed confidence on signing of staff level agreement very soon.